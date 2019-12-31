|
age 71, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at Laurels of Mt. Pleasant surrounded by her family. A Graveside Memorial Service for Christy will take place at Lincoln Township Cemetery on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 3 p.m. with Judy Taylor officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Laurels of Mt. Pleasant Activities Department, 400 S. Crapo, Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858. Christy was born November 23, 1948, in Mt. Pleasant the daughter of Richard and Leona (Swindlehurst) Sims. She was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School with the class of 1966. She married Kenneth Somers on July 30, 1966 in Mt. Pleasant. Ken preceded her in death on October 9, 2011. Christy retired from the State of Michigan in 2008. She worked for the St. Louis Correctional Facility in patient accounts. Christy also worked as a Human Resource Specialist for the Mt. Pleasant Center. She will always be remembered for her kindness and generosity for her clients. Prior to working for the State of Michigan, she was a realtor for Mt. Pleasant Realty. Christy served as past treasurer for the Shepherd Band Boosters and was a volunteer for McLaren Central Michigan Hospital. She was a member of the Rosebush Presbyterian Church for many years. Christy was the family matriarch and support person for her family and friends. She had the most giving heart and was always the one to turn to for advice. Christy loved the ocean, traveling with her family to many places, including Hawaii. She also loved to golf with her family and friends. Christy is survived by her children: Kimberly (Bill) Finch, Jr. of Shepherd, Jennifer Somers of Lowell, and Kevin (Rochelle) Somers of McLoud, Oklahoma; grandchildren Jeremy Gee, Spencer Gee, Joseph Finch, Claire Maksymetz, Luke Maksymetz, and Jacob Somers; sisters Kay Dell of Blanchard, Sue (Willard) Denman of Blanchard, Gayla Sims of Rosebush; and many nieces and nephews. Christy was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband Kenneth.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 1, 2020