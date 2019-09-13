|
|
Cindy Lou Zuker, 66, of Mt. Pleasant passed away with her family by her side Friday, September 13, 2019 at home, after a courageous two-year battle with cancer. She was born December 30, 1952, in Mt. Pleasant, daughter of the late Ralph J. and Joan A. (Bailey) Baughman. A 1971 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School, Cindy married Joseph Zuker on September 9, 1972, at St. Mary’s University Parish on the campus of Central Michigan University. Cindy spent her entire career in the insurance industry beginning with the MacLean Insurance Agency in downtown Mt. Pleasant. Most of her career was with the General Agency on Broadway where she worked as an insurance agent, I.T. supervisor, but more than anything, as a personal assistant to the president. Some of her passions included the Detroit Tigers, spending time walleye fishing at their cabin on Sugar Island with close friends Harold and Mariya Gravatt, roller coasters, and tending to her rose bushes. She also liked to bake cookies and make cheesecakes. She had a huge heart, often donating to those in need. More than anything, Cindy loved and adored her family, pets (Bella and Dakota) whom will miss her dearly. Cindy is survived by her husband, Joe; son, Jeff (Vicky) Zuker of Star, ID; granddaughters, Joslyne and Jordan Zuker; and brother, Mark (Jackie) Baughman of Mt. Pleasant; sisters in-law, Marilyn (Bob) Zeneberg and Patty Zuker both of Mt. Pleasant; brothers in-law, Dave Zuker and Jerry (Cathy) Zuker both of Mt. Pleasant; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Brian Zuker and brother in-law, Patrick Zuker. Cindy’s memorial service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 21 at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home with Pastor Dan Siedlecki of Central Michigan Christian Church officiating. A luncheon will follow at Lincoln Reception Center (attached to the funeral home). The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 5-8 p.m. and on Saturday one hour prior to the service. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider HATS or Woodland Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 15, 2019