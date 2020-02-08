|
|
Clara Mae Wonsey, age 85, of Riverdale, Michigan, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 in Mt. Pleasant, MI. Born August 1, 1934, the daughter of Roy and Delcia (Fisk) Davis, she lived her entire life on family land in Riverdale. Clara Mae had 3 sons with her beloved husband, Charles Wonsey. After losing Charlie in 1980, she made a very special friend in Kenneth Hetherington, who she enjoyed many years of life and travel with until his passing in 2007. Ken and Clara Mae enjoyed many years of traveling to Florida in the winter, Wolverine, MI for mushroom season, Rice Lake in Canada for fishing, and many other places in their RV where they were always surrounded by friends. They also loved holding jamborees at their home where they shared fish fries, live music, and camping with friends and family by plowing the field across the street to make a campground for guests. Clara was also preceded in death by her three sons Harry Dale, Lee Roy, and Jimmy Wonsey, her parents Roy and Delcia Davis, and siblings Ruth Phelps, Buhl-Loomis, and Gordon and Jerry Davis. Clara is survived in death by her grandchildren; Patrice, Jimmy, Trinity and Tabatha Wonsey of Mississippi, Mandi Wonsey of Shepherd, and Charles Wonsey of Oklahoma; great-grandson Wyatt Wonsey; and three special nieces Patty Phelps, Linda Holmes, and Sandy Brantley and their families. Funeral Service for Clara will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Noon with visitation at 11 a.m. at the Seville Church of God with Pastor George Showers officiating, followed by a graveside service at Richland Twp. Cemetery and a dinner for friends and family. Condolences to the family may be made utilizing the guestbook at:
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 9, 2020