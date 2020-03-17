|
Clarence Frank David (Clare), 81, of Williamsburg, Michigan, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Grand Rapids in the presence of his family who loved him most. Funeral services will take place at 12 noon, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Lux Family Funeral Home, 2300 S. Lincoln Road, Mount Pleasant, MI 48858. Visitation will take place on Saturday at 10 am until time of services. Burial procession will follow to Riverside Cemetery in Mount Pleasant, where committal rites and military honors will take place. Clare was born on August 15, 1938 in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1956 and enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served for three years. Clare attended photography school in Pensacola, Florida before he was assigned to serve on the aircraft carrier Midway. He worked as the ship’s photographer, shooting pictures of aircraft departures and landings. Upon discharge from the Navy, Clare returned to Mount Pleasant and married Patricia Murphy. They had four children together. Clare received his Journeyman Carpenter Certificate in 1968. He was employed by several companies responsible for the construction of numerous buildings at the Central Michigan University. In 1969, he joined Dow Chemical in Midland where he was employed for 28 years. He worked in the management of concrete projects, Plastics Research Building Supervision and Plastics Compliance Officer. He retired in 1997. Clare was married to Faye Emerson on January 16, 1999; they were married for 21 years. He enjoyed boating on the Great Lakes, playing cards and golf. Clare enjoyed great music and was an avid reader. He enjoyed completing the New York Times crossword puzzle on Sunday mornings. He and Faye enjoyed golfing and boating together and were members at the Grand Traverse Resort where they participated in many outings with their friends. He enjoyed riding motorcycles through woods and trails with his sons. Clare was a gifted craftsman and enjoyed working on home improvement projects. Over the years, he built two homes and owned a Home Inspection Company after his retirement. Clare served on the Board of Education while his children were growing up. After retirement, he also served on the Acme Township Planning Commission. Clare is survived by his wife Faye and her two children, Christina (Mick) and John (Josie); his four children Ken, Ellen (Kirk) Ware, Jim and Tyler and 10 grandchildren. For the past 50+ years, Clare enjoyed attending the annual “Smith” Family Reunions with cousins from Michigan and Ohio. Clare was preceded in death by his mother Gretchen (Smith) David; father Arthur David; brother Ron David and sister Eileen Sharp. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the Interlochen Public Radio (800-441-9422 or [email protected]) and (212-763-5779 or [email protected]). In light of the recent COVID-19 virus crisis, social distancing is encouraged if you plan to attend the funeral. We are sensitive to those who may be extra susceptible to illness and certainly understand if you choose not to attend.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 18, 2020