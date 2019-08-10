|
Wilson, Clarice Wilma “Claire”, age 72, of Ithaca, MI, passed into the arms of her Savior on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services celebrating her life and faith will be held at Edgewood Church of God at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, with Pastor Dave Perry and Pastor John Davey officiating. Visitation will be held 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Smith Family Funeral Homes Ithaca, MI and again on Wednesday for one hour prior to the service at the church. Claire was born in Middelstum, Groningen, Netherlands on September 23, 1946, the daughter of Willem and Marie (Brouwer) Bouwsema. Her family moved to the United States in 1951. Claire graduated from Grand Rapids Christian School with the class of 1964. On February 10, 1967, Claire married John Wilson at Eastern Avenue Christian Reformed in Grand Rapids, Michigan. They were blessed with 52 years of marriage and 3 children. Claire had a sign that read "Come as a stranger and leave as a friend" and no truer words were spoken about her. She loved people and enjoyed the friends made during her 25 years working at the Middleton Diner. She always saw the positive in people and made friends everywhere she went. Claire treasured her quilts and country collectables adding to her collection at every opportunity. Claire was John's sweetheart and best friend for over 52 years! She was an incredible mother and "Mimi." Her family meant everything to her! Claire is survived by her husband John Wilson of Ithaca, MI; 3 children: Richard (Tammy) Wilson of St. Johns, MI; Debbie (Lee) Evans of Merrill, MI; Julie (David) Canfield of Lansing, MI; 6 grandchildren: Caden Wilson, Chiara Wilson, Eli Evans, Ian Evans, Stella Canfield, and Ruby Canfield; and sister Ann (Don) Huisman. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Willem "Bill" Bouwsema. Memorials may be made to Pardee Cancer Fund of Gratiot County 315 E. Warwick Dr. Suite C Alma, MI 48801. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca, Michigan. Online condolences can be sent at
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 11, 2019