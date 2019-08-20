|
|
age 72, of Mt. Pleasant, beloved husband and father and grandfather, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids with his family by his side. Per Clayton’s request, there will be no funeral services. Clayton was born January 8, 1947, in Big Rapids, the son of Chester and Marion (VanSyckle) Hanson. He worked for many years for Erb Lumber in Mt. Pleasant until it closed. Clayton then went to work for the City of Mt. Pleasant’s Department of Public Works until he retired. He married Nancy Nolph July 10, 1985, in Mt. Pleasant. He enjoyed antique shopping, hunting, his morning coffee with friends. More than anything he loved spending time with his family and pets. Clayton is survived by his wife Nancy Hanson; 3 children Lori (Everett), Christine, and Jeremy; 3 stepchildren Sue, Traci, and Carri (Robert); many grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers; and a sister. Clayton was preceded in death by his parents; and beloved pets Sheba, Gremlin, Tiny, and Big Foot “Pudder”. To view Clayton’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in The Morning Sun on Aug. 21, 2019