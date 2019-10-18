|
Age 85, of Breckenridge, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Alma. Clayton was the New Year’s baby, born on January 1, 1934 in Gratiot County, the son of Glenn and Rhea (Showers) Peters. He graduated from Breckenridge High School with the class of 1952. Clayton served in the US Navy during the Korean War, stationed in Africa from 1952-1956. He married Carol Dosson on July 27, 1956. Clayton worked for Dow Chemical until retiring in 1989 and owned 3 R’s and Glen Moor Gallery in Alma for over 20 years. He was a member of the Breckenridge United Methodist Church and loved helping with the chicken dinners. Clayton served on the Breckenridge School board for 24 years as the Vice-President and was a life-member of the Breckenridge Masonic Lodge. Clayton was a social and friendly person and loved spending time with his family and rarely missed an event his kids or grandchildren were a part of. He is survived by his wife, Carol, children Sheila (Randy) Bell, Kurt (LuAnn) Peters, Chris Peters, grandchildren Laurel, Trevor, Bethany, Kent, Molly, Kaleb, Jazmine, great grandchildren Anderson, Alexandria, Ryan, Luke, Carter, Mason, Sydney and Quinn. Clayton was preceded in death by his parents, great grandson Collin Peters, brother Wesley Peters and sister Elinore Mary “Pete” Myers. A celebration of life service will be held in April of 2020 at the Breckenridge United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Breckenridge United Methodist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lux and Whiting Funeral Chapel, Breckenridge. To view Clayton’s obituary or leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 20, 2019