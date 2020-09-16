1/1
Clayton Phelps of Kingwood, Texas (formerly of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan) passed away September 16, 2020, after a long illness. He was born in Marion, Michigan October 31, 1931, to William Phelps and Pearl (McLaughlin) Phelps, living in Osceola County until 1948. He worked in the water well supply business for over 50 years and made many lifelong friends during his time at Milan Supply. He married Janet (Grace) Phelps in Mt. Pleasant in 1954 and to them, five daughters were born. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Janet as well as Deborah (Robert) Allen of Sarasota, Florida, Aletha (Larry) Bates of Kingwood, Texas, Laurie (Charlie) Fleming also of Kingwood, Texas, Nicole (Shannon) Hyland of Potomac, Maryland, and Natalie (Ayal) Shafran of Carlsbad, California. He is survived by 10 grandchildren, Ryan, David, Philip, Noelle, Cameron, Caleb, Rachelle, Will, Cole, and Megan. Levi, a great-grandchild also survives. Clayton was one of 10 children. Preceding him in death were Dick (Jack) Stanley, Helen, Betty, Virginia, Harry, Denny, and Tommy. One sister, Daisy survives him. No services are planned at this time. Interment will be at a later date in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan.

