Ingalls, Clif, 65, of St.Louis, passed away on February 2019 in St. Louis, MI. Clif was born in Mt. Pleasant, MI to Leman "Red" Ingalls and Rosemarie Ingalls on March 29, 1953 in St. Louis, MI. He married Barb Foster on August 25, 1973 in St. Louis, MI. He graduated from St. Louis high school. He worked as a Health and Safety rep at General Motors for 34 years. Clif is preceded in death by his brother, Christopher in 1960 and father, Leman in 2015. Clif is survived by his loving wife Barb, children Jeff and Nicholas, brother Craig, mother Rosemarie "purple" Ingalls. The family wishes to hold a private family service in celebration of his life. Donations may be sent to .
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 24, 2019