Clifford Carl "Cliff" Shaler, 33, of Elwell, MI, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his home. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Cliff was born in Saginaw, MI on July 27, 1986, the son of Clifford Shaler and Jill Falk. He graduated from Alma High School with the class of 2005. Cliff married Amanda Huffman on December 31, 2015, in Maple Rapids, MI. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and mushrooming. Cliff took pride in smoking meat and cooking for his family. He is survived by his wife Amanda Shaler, daughters: Averi Shaler, and Jaelee Fisher, son Clifford Shaler, father Clifford Shaler, mother Jill Falk, step father Scott McCreery, mother in law Loretta (Eric) Massey, father in law Michael Huffman, 4 sisters: Marissa and Mike Peyerk, Sydney Neil, Cassy Neil, Carly McCreery, brothers: Kyle McCreery, Blake Cook, sister-in-law Carilynn (Tank) Cornell, grandma Joyce Shaler, and grandpa Clifford Shaler. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, (with two more expected to arrive this year), aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his grandma Janet Grandy, grandpa Dale Falk, and special friend Jason St. John. Memorials may be made to the wishes of his family. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca, MI. Online condolences can be made at
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 10, 2020