Connie Mae Kreiner, 80, of Leaton and Mt. Pleasant, passed on on August 20, 2020 with family by her side. Connie was born on October 1, 1939, the fourth of five children of Hubbard Joseph and Hazel Beulah (Lennox) Kreiner. Connie grew up in Leaton, MI. She longed to spend just one of her Fall birthdays in the woods, reading a book, but that did not fit with deer hunting season. Visitation will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Sunday, August 23 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. An outdoor service will be held on the back lawn of the funeral chapel on Monday, August 24 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Debbie Line-Yencer officiating. A Luncheon will immediately follow. Burial will take place at Denver Township Cemetery. As the service is being held outdoors, we are not able to livestream. For those unable to attend, a recording of the service will be available to watch Monday afternoon by clicking the “Watch Webcast” icon on Connie’s Book of Memories at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com
. Connie attended the Leaton School where she held her first “librarian” position when she ran the school library starting at the age of 10. Other early work experience included helping, from a young age, in her family’s grocery store, Kreiner’s Grocery in Leaton. She often credited her superior math skills to time spent at the cash register and making change. Throughout her life, Connie insisted on doing all math (even her taxes!!) without a calculator. She did her crossword puzzles in ink, and until her last days, was teaching vocabulary and spelling to anyone who needed practice. She had a quick wit and a dry humor. Connie was a member of the Leaton United Methodist Church. Throughout the years, she served in various roles including Financial Assistant to the Treasurer, Director of Sunday School, and Director of Christian Education. Connie graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School with the class of 1958. She then earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education in 1963 from Central Michigan University. She taught school for one year in Coleman and one year in Weidman. In 1968, Connie began her career at Veterans Memorial Library, hiring in as a Cataloging Librarian. For a number of years, she worked as Circulation Manager, managing the front desk and scheduling the library pages. Connie was known for her expertise as a Reference Librarian. She had a wealth of information that enabled her to access answers to even obscure questions. Connie was a living, breathing card catalog, knowing where most non-fiction books were located without having to look them up. She was “Google” before there was such a thing. Eventually, Connie held the position of Local History and Genealogy Librarian. She was sought after by genealogists, with many people planning their research around when Connie would be available to help them. For many years, Connie went to Stan’s Diner to eat lunch, and could often be seen walking to and from Stan’s still reading her current mystery while she walked. When anyone mentioned it, she would say, “That is unsafe for amateurs, and should be done by professionals only.” Connie retired from Veteran’s Memorial Library in 2011 after 43 years of service. Connie and her sister Norma were a force, and did many things together. They would gladly answer middle-of-the-night calls if they could somehow help. They would quietly make a contribution to make life a bit easier for someone. She and Norma would show up to help, whatever the occasion. Connie was a quiet behind-the-scenes servant of others. She will be wholly missed by those whose lives she touched. Connie is survived by her sister Norma Kreiner of Mt. Pleasant, her brother Dean (Judy) Kreiner of Mt. Pleasant, and sister-in-law Phyllis Kreiner of Mt. Pleasant. She was the devoted aunt of nieces: Cindy McBride of Temple Terrace,Florida, Rhonda Kreiner of Mt. Pleasant, Kathy Andress of Lake Isabella, Sue (Dan) Brown of Shepherd, Karen (Randy) Buendorf of Rousemount, Minnesota, Lorrie Williams of Shepherd and Carajane Bott of St. Louis. And nephews Thomas (Libbie) Kreiner of Greenville, Dennis (Karen) Kreiner of Alma, Kenneth Kreiner of Mt. Pleasant, Mike (Tracy) Krauss of Houston,TX, Larry (Mary) Krauss of Katy, TX. She also leaves many great-nieces and great-nephews and two great-great nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Ronald Kreiner, her sister Carrol and husband Ace Krauss, her nephew Barry Kreiner. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Leaton United Methodist Church or Veterans Memorial Library. When asked how others should move forward with the gap she leaves, Connie said, “Remember that you are never alone. God will always be with you.” You may view Connie's obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com