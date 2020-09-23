Like a good neighbor, Conrad English was there. With a playful smile, sparking blue eyes and a charming demeanor, people were drawn to Conrad. He was always there to give a pat on the back and to make sure people understood their value. He was a consummate salesman, yet it came naturally to Conrad. The personality traits that are essential to success were inherent in him. Conrad was born December 22, 1935, and raised in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. As a young boy he experienced an extraordinary cross-country journey from Mt. Pleasant to Grand Central Station, to meet his Uncle Charlie, who was returning from war, to drive back home in his Jeep. Conrad graduated from Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart Academy and remained actively involved with the school for many years. In college, Conrad played football at Central Michigan, and followed in his family’s footsteps by graduating with a teaching degree. He completed a two-year stint in the U.S. Army during peacetime, then became a high school business teacher and football coach. Both business and politics were intriguing to Conrad. He served in many positions in local government, most notably twice as the mayor of Mount Pleasant. As a State Farm agent for 35 years, Conrad found his professional calling, and he was a trusted business advisor to many. A few years ago, State Farm rebranded with a new tagline, Here to Help Life Go Right. It’s fitting for Conrad because he knew how to live life well and be there for his friends and family. Conrad never lived an idle life. In his younger days, he could be found golfing, skiing, snowmobiling, motorcycling, or boating. Early in retirement, Conrad made many happy memories at Torch Lake in Northern Michigan. He spent his time golfing with friends, tending to his yard, chatting with neighbors, playing dominos, reading voraciously, attending church, creating terms of endearment for almost everyone he knew, doing honey do’s for Nancy in exchange for her always-delicious cooking, doing office work until his final days, and even swimming with a herd of Water Buffalos (his men’s water aerobics club). Most importantly, family and friends always felt his love. Conrad was a favorite son, true friend, great dad, and loving husband. Conrad is survived by his wife, Nancy (Ahlich) Perry English of The Villages, FL; his children, Matt (Juanita) English of Mt. Pleasant, Tim (Susan) English of Charlevoix, Julia (Bob) Muscott of Milton, GA, and Doug (Pam) English of North Myrtle Beach, SC; his stepchildren, Steve (Amy) Perry of Dexter, Laurie (Gary) Emmons of Kansas City, MO, and Kristie (Brian) Altonen of Kewadin; his sisters, Joey (Bob) French of The Villages, FL, Molly (Ken) Lixey of Swartz Creek, and Cam (Tom) Carter of The Villages, FL. Also surviving is the mother of his children, Dianna (Theisen) English of Mt. Pleasant; 14 grandchildren; a growing brood of great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Conrad was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph English & Camille (Forrester) English. Conrad passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020, in The Villages, FL. In celebration of his life, Conrad’s children will receive visitors at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 14, from 4-7 p.m. Conrad will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant. A graveside memorial service for family will be held on Thursday, October 15, at 10:00 a.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Sacred Heart Academy Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com