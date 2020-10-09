Constance C. Saxton; age 68 of Clare passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Medilodge of Frankenmuth. Constance was born May 10, 1952 the daughter of Robert and Phyllis (McCallum) Saxton. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and karaoke. She was a cook at the Phoenix restaurant and Beardslees’. Constance is survived by her daughter Gina (Terry Mullin) Mallay of Blanchard; 2 granddaughters Raelynn Koehn and Kassidy Mallay; siblings Robert (Jennifer) Saxton Jr., Cheryl Leonard, Scott Saxton, Cathy Saxton, Linda Meister, Tammy Furlong, Kelly (Steve) Kinde, and Kevin (Lori) Saxton; and several nieces and nephews. Constance is preceded by both her parents; her daughter JoAnne Mallay; granddaughter Isabella Koehn; and sister Cindy Saxton. Cremation has taken place and there will be a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.



