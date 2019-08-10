|
Age 69, of Blanchard, formerly of Mt. Morris, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019, peacefully at home. Per Constance's wishes, no services will be held. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Animal Treatment Society. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service. Constance was born on January 25, 1949 in Pontiac, the daughter of Robert Eugene Willett and Barbara Ellen (Mathieson) Willett. She married Thomas John Behm on August 23, 1969, at the Mt. Morris Methodist Church. She attended Flint Junior College. Constance worked for Central Michigan University and P.B.S. in the fundraising department for 34 years. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Mt. Morris and a Notary Public. Constance loved her flower garden, cooking, reading and playing piano. Constance is survived by her husband, Thomas, daughter, Alexis Suzanne (Daniel) Green of Summerville, S.C., grandchildren, Elijah Benjamin, Avalyn Jenesis and Nathaniel Walker Green, all of Summerville S.C., in-laws, Bonnie and Tom Riutta, of Brighton, Nancy and Terry O'Leary of Metamora and Gary and Jeanne Behm of Henrietta, NY. Constance was preceded in death by her parents, brother, James F. Willet, sister, Kaye S. (Marvin) Armstrong, mother-in-law, Patricia A. Behm and father-in-law, Walter Behm.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 11, 2019