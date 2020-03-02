Morning Sun Obituaries
Consuelo S. Garcia Obituary
Age 87, of Alma, went to be with her Lord on March 2, 2020. Consuelo was born September 5, 1932 in San Antonio, TX., the daughter of Francisco and Nicholasa (Perez) Sanchez. She married Genaro “Henry” Garcia on July 5, 1952. Consuelo worked for GTE as a telephone operator and enjoyed working for Lueth’s Jewelers in downtown Alma. She enjoyed spending time with her family, watching Tigers baseball and going to the casino. She is survived by her husband of 67 years Henry, sons Ric (Tina) Garcia, Gil (Kerri) Garcia, Mike Garcia, Dave (Tracey) Garcia, daughters Anita (Gary) Case, Sandi (Jon) Larson, Rosemarie Kazmerski, 19 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Consuelo was preceded in death by her parents, brothers John, Art, Al and sister Ernestine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11 am at Nativity of the Lord Parish, Mt. St. Joseph site in St. Louis. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, St. Louis. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm at the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Consuelo’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 3, 2020
