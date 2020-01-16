|
Cora DePriester, age 71, of Phenix City, Alabama formerly of Mt. Pleasant passed away Tuesday, January 14 in Phenix City, Alabama. Cora was born on November 3, 1948 in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Hazel Sabin and Eldred Ryckman. Her passions were her children, grandchildren, collecting Owls and sewing. She will be missed by all for her love and compassion. Cora is Survived by her longtime companion Robert Leffingwell of Phenix City AL and her children: Glenn (Tara) Larson, Joquette (Louis) Weyerman, Hastings, MI; Theresa (Gene) Fleming Phenix City AL; William Leffingwell Columbus GA; 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Cora is also survived by brothers: Earl Ryckman, Morrill NE, Richard Ryckman, Oil City; Raymond Ryckman, Seminole TX; David (Sue) Ryckman, Oil City; Steven Ryckman, Oil City; Larry (Vonda), Oil City; sisters: Bonnie Martin, Midland MI; Diane (Jim) Durham, Oil City; Marietta (Larry) Barrios, Bridge City TX; Deborah (Neil) Jackson, Denver City, TX. Cora was preceded in death by her parents Hazel Sabin and Eldred Ryckman; sister Carolyn Thayer, brother-in-law Bruce Thayer and grandmother Hattie Swan. Funeral Service for Cora will take place at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary – Columbus on Saturday January 18 at 2 p.m.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 17, 2020