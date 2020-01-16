Morning Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Resources
More Obituaries for Cora DePriester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cora DePriester

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cora DePriester Obituary
Cora DePriester, age 71, of Phenix City, Alabama formerly of Mt. Pleasant passed away Tuesday, January 14 in Phenix City, Alabama. Cora was born on November 3, 1948 in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Hazel Sabin and Eldred Ryckman. Her passions were her children, grandchildren, collecting Owls and sewing. She will be missed by all for her love and compassion. Cora is Survived by her longtime companion Robert Leffingwell of Phenix City AL and her children: Glenn (Tara) Larson, Joquette (Louis) Weyerman, Hastings, MI; Theresa (Gene) Fleming Phenix City AL; William Leffingwell Columbus GA; 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Cora is also survived by brothers: Earl Ryckman, Morrill NE, Richard Ryckman, Oil City; Raymond Ryckman, Seminole TX; David (Sue) Ryckman, Oil City; Steven Ryckman, Oil City; Larry (Vonda), Oil City; sisters: Bonnie Martin, Midland MI; Diane (Jim) Durham, Oil City; Marietta (Larry) Barrios, Bridge City TX; Deborah (Neil) Jackson, Denver City, TX. Cora was preceded in death by her parents Hazel Sabin and Eldred Ryckman; sister Carolyn Thayer, brother-in-law Bruce Thayer and grandmother Hattie Swan. Funeral Service for Cora will take place at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary – Columbus on Saturday January 18 at 2 p.m.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -