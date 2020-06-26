age 80, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at her home. A memorial service for Cora will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 at 12 p.m. with Benjamen Evers officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service. The family requests that all who attend please wear a face mask. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gulfside Hospice of Zephyrhills, FL at https://www.flipcause.com/secure/donate/MjIyOTA= or Woodland Hospice of Mt. Pleasant. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Friends are also invited to join the services via live broadcast by visiting the webcasting link at Cora’s Book of Memories at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralchapel. Cora was born on July 13, 1939, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of J. Frank Ruegsegger and Mildred Oldine (Russell) Ruegsegger. She attended Mt. Pleasant High School. Cora married Richard Leroy Flaugher on January 25, 1977. She worked as a custodian and in food services at Central Michigan University for 30 years. Cora volunteered at Gulfside Hospice while she wintered in Zephyrhills, FL. Cora is survived by her children, Debbie (Chris) Mathewson of Remus and Kathy (Bob) Morrison of Mt. Pleasant, stepson, Michael (Traci) Flaugher, brother, Frederick (Mari) Ruegsegger of Norfolk, AR. sister, Beulah (Fred) Denham of Drummond Island, stepdaughter-in-law and caretaker Gail Mathews of Mt. Pleasant and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Cora was preceded in death by her husband in 2014, parents, daughter, Kari McManus, and stepsons, Mark and Marty Flaugher. You may view Cora’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.