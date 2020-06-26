Cora Myrtle Flaugher
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
age 80, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at her home. A memorial service for Cora will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 at 12 p.m. with Benjamen Evers officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service. The family requests that all who attend please wear a face mask. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gulfside Hospice of Zephyrhills, FL at https://www.flipcause.com/secure/donate/MjIyOTA= or Woodland Hospice of Mt. Pleasant. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Friends are also invited to join the services via live broadcast by visiting the webcasting link at Cora’s Book of Memories at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralchapel. Cora was born on July 13, 1939, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of J. Frank Ruegsegger and Mildred Oldine (Russell) Ruegsegger. She attended Mt. Pleasant High School. Cora married Richard Leroy Flaugher on January 25, 1977. She worked as a custodian and in food services at Central Michigan University for 30 years. Cora volunteered at Gulfside Hospice while she wintered in Zephyrhills, FL. Cora is survived by her children, Debbie (Chris) Mathewson of Remus and Kathy (Bob) Morrison of Mt. Pleasant, stepson, Michael (Traci) Flaugher, brother, Frederick (Mari) Ruegsegger of Norfolk, AR. sister, Beulah (Fred) Denham of Drummond Island, stepdaughter-in-law and caretaker Gail Mathews of Mt. Pleasant and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Cora was preceded in death by her husband in 2014, parents, daughter, Kari McManus, and stepsons, Mark and Marty Flaugher. You may view Cora’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service
114 S. Bradley
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
(989) 775-9943
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved