Craig Dewayne House
age 74, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital. A Private Immediate Family Funeral Service for Craig will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to the Isabella County Commission on Aging. Donations may be mailed to 2200 South Lincoln Road, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan 48858. Craig's family would like to invite his friends and family to join them by watching a live broadcast on Saturday, December 5, at 2 p.m. on Craig’s Book of Memories at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com, or on the funeral chapel Facebook page, www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralchapel. Craig was born on September 30, 1946, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Dale and Nina (Stalter) House. He was proud to be a lifelong resident of Mt. Pleasant. Craig graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1964. He went on to enlist in the Army where he was a member of the 82nd Airborne from 1966 to 1968. Following the Army, he hauled milk for Morval LaLone until he became an independent truck driver, traveling the country through his work. Craig House Trucking was a one man business. Craig delighted in the challenges of hauling the largest and heaviest equipment for Bandit Inc., Morbark, Laramie Crane, and others. He constantly provided advice on how to load and which were the best routes to follow. Along with how to avoid certain areas and where the scales were located. Craig was an avid reader and loved spending time watching his grandkids, nieces, and nephews in their various sports and activities. He took great pride in his grandchildren's accomplishments and was present for many of their shining moments. He had a big heart for his family, often shown through joking or teasing. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Craig is survived by his devoted wife, Kathy; mother, Nina House; loving daughters, Kimberly Davis of Romeo, Kerri (Jeff) Schultz of Washington Township, MI, Nicki (Ryan) Schlicht of Mt. Pleasant, and Katie (Shannon) Girdham of Rives Junction; stepsons, Andrew (Leanne) Worgess of Mt. Pleasant and Greg (Amanda) Worgess of Lake Orion; grandchildren, Madisen Davis, Hannah Davis, Ella Schultz, Noah, Caden, and Eli Schlicht, Corbin and Clayton Girdham, Kayla Worgess, Luke Worgess, and Jake Reed; brothers, Randall Arlo (Jackie) House and D. Tracy (Jane) House, both of Mt. Pleasant; nieces and nephews, Chad (Nicole) House, Tim House, Kaleb (Carrie) House, Adam (Chelsea) House, and Sara Jane (Caleb) Simons; aunts, Shirley and Barb House; and many cousins. Craig was preceded in death by his father, Dale House in 2008 as well as many loving aunts and uncles including, Theda (Morval) LaLone, Verda (Bob) Bean, Enid (George) Nestle, Wanda (Wellington) Funnel, Arlo House, and Gary House. You may view Craig’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Morning Sun from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service
114 S. Bradley
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
(989) 775-9943
