age 55, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019. A Memorial Service for Curt will take place at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 12 noon with Benjamen Evers officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral chapel on Friday, April 5, from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to an education fund for Curt’s grandchildren. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Curt was born in Alma, October 16, 1963, the son of Russell and Virginia (Curtiss) Showalter. He graduated from Shepherd High School with the class of 1982. Curt worked at Delfield for the past 30 years. He loved hunting, fishing, his chocolate lab Brix, and being in the woods. Curt was an avid sports fan, and an “enthusiastic” Detroit Lions fan. Curt is survived by his mother Virginia Showalter of Mt. Pleasant; sons Kale (Angela) Showalter of Lowell, Cody (Chelsea) Showalter of Saranac, and Keagen Showalter of Lowell; granddaughter Leena Showalter; and his sister Nora Johnston of Mt. Pleasant. Curt was preceded in death by his father Russell; brothers Roger and Craig; and his nephew Daryl Kusbel. You may view Curt’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 2, 2019