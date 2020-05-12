Age 63, of Riverdale, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Alma. Cindy was born August 18, 1956 in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Robert and Betty (Nestle) Welsh. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School. Cindy married Butch Strom in February of 1975. She loved her family and friends very much. She homeschooled her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her husband Butch, children Robert Strom, Elizabeth Strom, Katherine (Henry Church) Strom, Jonathan Strom, grandchildren Mathew, Shelby, Christopher, and Lucas. Cindy was preceded in death by her parents and sister Rebecca DuHamel. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local animal shelter. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Riverdale. To view Cindy’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun from May 12 to May 13, 2020.