Cynthia Lee "Cindy" Watson, 55, of Ithaca, MI, peacefully passed away with her family at her side Friday, February 14, 2020, at Mid-Michigan Medical Center – Midland, MI. A Memorial Service will be held at the Ithaca Church of God on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Tom Whitesel officiating. A time of visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 11:00 A.M. Cindy was born in Carson City, MI on May 24, 1964, the daughter of Richard and Shirley (Mills) Eichorn. She graduated from Ithaca High School with the class of 1983. On December 23, 1983, Cindy married Dewayne Watson in Ithaca, MI. They were blessed with 36 years of marriage. Cindy loved people, and was a friend to everyone who knew her. She had a caring heart and was always there to listen and help. Cindy was known for her caring and integrity through her 28 years working at Simmet Insurance Agency. Her coworkers were her second family. Cindy loved her dog, Emma, and crocheting; which she always gave to others. Many people are enjoying her handmade afghans today. But Cindy's world revolved around her family, especially her grandchildren. Cindy was a member of Ithaca Church of God. She is survived by her husband Dewayne, 2 sons: Corey Watson, and Jacob (Kristyna) Watson; 3 grandchildren: Jason Tyler "JT" Watson, Paislee Watson, and Kyle Watson; and her father Richard "Dick" Eichorn. Cindy was preceded in death by her mother Shirley Eichorn and stepmother Norma Eichorn. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pardee Cancer - 315 E. Warwick Dr., Alma, MI 48801. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca, MI. Online condolences can be made at
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 16, 2020