More Obituaries for Dale Sandy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Edward Sandy

Dale Edward Sandy Obituary
age 73, of Shepherd, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, at his home. A Memorial Service for Dale will take place on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at First Church of Christ, 1610 E. Broadway, in Mt. Pleasant with Pastor Tom McNerney officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow at the church. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 1 from 2-6 p.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel and on Monday beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Church or Christ of Heartland Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel and the church. Dale was born in Mt. Pleasant on April 15, 1946, the son of Howard and Beaulah (McFarland) Sandy. He was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School with the class of 1964 and earned his bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University. He married Susan Scully on June 17, 1967. Dale worked for Velsicol Chemical in St. Louis, Total Petroleum in Alma, and retired from CMU in 2010. He was a member of First Church of Christ. Dale enjoyed collecting sap and making syrup, cutting wood, and was meticulous with his lawn. He cherished time spent with his grandchildren. Dale was an avid sports fan, especially basketball and MSU. Golfing, fishing, hunting, camping, gardening, and kayaking were his favorite hobbies. Dale is survived by his wife Susan Sandy of Mt. Pleasant; son Jeff (Tina) Sandy of Kansas City, MO; daughter Kimberly (Mark) Yates of Shepherd; grandchildren Casey (Lauren) Hart, Bailee (Levi) Anderson, Hannah Yates, Payton Sandy, Morgan Yates, Mary Yates; great-grandchildren Giavanna Hart and Adrianna Hart; mother-in-law Esther (Scully) Cotter of Rosebush; brother Jim (Joni) Sandy of Canadian Lakes; sisters Carol (Frank) Graham of Rosebush and Ruth Dush of Houston, TX; in-laws Diane (Mark) McConnell, Kay (Rick) Pieratt, Tom (Sue) Scully, Dan (Emily) Scully, all of Mt. Pleasant. Dale was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister Mary Ellen; father-in-law Robert Scully; step father-in-law Bernie Cotter; and brother-in-law’s Mike Scully and Mike Dush. To view Dale’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 29, 2020
