|
|
Dale L. Dent, age 74 of Remus, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Royal View Assisted Living in Canadian Lakes. Dale was born, at home, in Remus, on July 29, 1945 to Rolland and Anna (Osler) Dent. He graduated in 1963 from Cedar Lake Academy and married his high school sweetheart Jeanne Copin on November 10, 1963 in Battle Creek. Dale and Jeanne made their home and raised their two daughters in Remus. For 41 years, Dale enjoyed socializing with his customers and the community at Dent Refuse. When he was younger he sat on the Chippewa Hills School Board and the Big Rapids Zoning and Planning Commission. Dale is survived by: his wife of 56 years, Jeanne; two daughters, Sheila (Brian) Broomfield of Remus and Michele (Matthew) Kowaleski of Two Rivers, AK; four grandchildren, Danalli (John) Calhoun, Alicia (Nacona) Bunn, Adam Broomfield and Andrew Broomfield; two great-grandchildren, Jayden Calhoun and Natalia Bunn; two siblings, Barbara Dent and David (Merlyn) Dent, many nieces and nephews, and honorary daughter Karen Lindsey. Dale was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held Friday, February 14, 2020, from 12-2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at the Daggett Funeral Home Inc., Barryton, MI. Interment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery in Weidman. In lieu of flowers memorials in Dale's name can be made to Spectrum Health Hospice. Share a memory online by clicking the guestbook tab on Dale's page at:
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 12, 2020