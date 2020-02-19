|
Dale Wayne Stoneman of Breckenridge, Michigan passed away February 18, 2020 at the age of 94. Dale was born at home December 15, 1925 in Ashley, Michigan, the son of John and Leona (Davis) Stoneman. He married Vera Pauline Wheeler on February 11, 1945 at the Breckenridge Methodist Church. They recently celebrated their 75th anniversary. Faith, family and farming were important to him. Dale and Vera lived and worked beside each other their whole lives, and raised seven children on their family farm. Dale began farming with a team of horses, a gift from his father. They milked cows in their early years and Dale worked off the farm in the winter months. As their farm grew, the dairy cows were sold and he began feeding beef cattle. As his sons got older, he bought more ground and rented additional acres. He and his sons farmed and fed cattle together for more than 60 years. For many years, Dale and Vera enjoyed square dancing on Saturday nights and playing pinochle with their card group. He was a past leader of the Beebe Beef Club, and he got his children involved in 4-H. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren have been involved and exhibited livestock at the Gratiot County Fair for Youth each consecutive year since 1963. Dale and Vera looked forward to watching them every summer. He and his family were honored as the Farm Family of the Year at Gratiot County Rural-Urban Day in 1980. He served on the B&W Co-op board of directors for 19 years. He sold Pioneer Hi-Bred seed products for more than 36 years. After retirement he continued to help out on the farm, running for parts and helping with fall work as recent as 2010. Dale was a member and strong supporter of the Breckenridge United Methodist Church. Dale is survived by his wife Vera; 7 children, Bonnie Pratt of Burt, Barbara Morford of St. Louis, Bill (Jill) Stoneman of Breckenridge, Tim (Deb) Stoneman of Breckenridge, Dave (Karen) Stoneman of Merrill, John (Linda) Stoneman of Alma and Keith Stoneman of St. Louis; 19 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; sister Margaret (Gene) Freed; sister-in-law Karen Stoneman; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; sons-in-law Dale Pratt and Dave Morford; his brothers, Gerald and Harold; his sisters and their spouses, Garnet and Frank Burkett, Joan and Bill Rose; and his sisters-in-law and their spouses, Ilah and Earl Oberst, Bethel and Smokey Stover. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Breckenridge United Methodist Church with Pastor Monique French officiating. Interment will be in Ridgelawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 3:00 until 8:00 pm at Lux and Whiting Funeral Chapel in Breckenridge and Sunday at the church from noon until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Breckenridge United Methodist Church or the Gratiot County Community Foundation, Dale and Vera Stoneman Scholarship. To view Dale’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 20, 2020