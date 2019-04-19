Home

Dana Alan Irvin

Dana Alan Irvin Obituary
age 63, of Casa Grande, AZ, previously of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, January 24, 2019, surrounded by his family at Banner Hospital in Casa Grande, AZ. Graveside Services will be held at Highland View Cemetery in Big Rapids, MI on Saturday, April 27 at 11 a.m. Following the service, you are invited to join the family for food and drink at Cheers Neighborhood Grill from 1-3 p.m. You may view Dana’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 21, 2019
