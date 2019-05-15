|
|
Age 66, of St. Louis, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He was born in Bay City, MI, on July 7, 1952, the son of Darold and Clara (Grappin) DeLong. Through the years Dana worked many jobs, including working as an auctioneer, doing laundry at the hospital, and driving for DHS. Dana enjoyed going to the casino, spending time with family, and was a great admirer of antique and classic cars. On, June 25, 1977, he married Martha Rogina. Dana is survived by his wife; three children, George, Adam (Connie), and Eric (Danessa); nine grandchildren, Lucas, Larissa, Logan, Landen, Liam, Sarah, Megan, Issac, and Carter; four siblings, Leroy, Darold, Dawn, and Tim; and numerous other friends and family who will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Henry and Anna. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5:00-7:00pm at Lux Funeral Home, 228 W. Center St., St. Louis. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11:00am at Mount St. Joseph Catholic Church, 605 S Franklin St, St. Louis, with visitation an hour prior. A luncheon will follow the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux Funeral Home, St. Louis. To view Dana’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit
Published in Morning Sun on May 16, 2019