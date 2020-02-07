|
|
Daniel Barz, 59, of Holland, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Holland Community Hospital. He was born June 19, 1960, in Clare, Michigan, son of the late William T. and Aynne M. (Kadlabitsky) Barz. He graduated from Beal City High School in 1980. He was currently employed by Holland Community Hospital and had lived in Holland the past five years. Prior to that, he resided in Mt. Pleasant where he worked at Mid Michigan Industries and Central Michigan University. Some of Dan’s favorite pastimes were camping, fishing, woodworking, and collecting steins. Dan took pride in his work and was loved and respected by his coworkers. He was a member of the Pioneer Club of Holland. Dan is survived by eight siblings, Michael (Linda) Barz of Zeeland, Richard (Mary) Barz of Mt. Pleasant, Jim (Peg) Barz of Higgins Lake, Jean Joslin (Kevin Chase) of Kalamazoo, Ron Barz of Holland, Donald (Janet) Barz of Holland, Joan (Jay) Schrader of Mt. Pleasant, and his favorite brother, Gary Barz of Mt. Pleasant; sister in-law, Marilyn Barz of Onekema; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Aynne Barz; and brother, William Barz Jr. A celebration of Dan’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 10, at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home. A luncheon will immediately follow in Lincoln Reception Center (attached to the funeral home). The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. and on Monday one hour prior to the service. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Michigan Special Olympics in honor of his brother, Gary. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. Dan was also a donor to Gift of Life and the family encourages others to do the same. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit:
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 8, 2020