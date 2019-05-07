Home

McNerney, Daniel E., 78, formerly of Coleman, died February 9, 2019 in Clare. He was born Feb. 11, 1940 in Isabella County. He married his wife Carol November 16, 1985 in Loomis. Memorial services will be held 11:00 am Thursday May 16, 2019 at the O’Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc., Coleman, with Rev. Charlie Green officiating. Burial will take place in the Wise Township Cemetery, Loomis. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday starting at 10 am until the time of services. Donations may be directed to the New Hope Fellowship Missionary Church or Mid Michigan home care/ hospice.
Published in Morning Sun on May 13, 2019
