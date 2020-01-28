|
|
Daniel Gene Thrush, age 54, of Mt. Pleasant passed on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Midland Hospital. Dan was born November 16, 1965 the son of Howard and Ethel (Seymour) Thrush Jr. He was a cook at Leah’s Korner Kafe in Coleman and worked at J.W. Filmore’s in Mt. Pleasant. Dan loved spending time with his family and friends. He loved working on vehicles of all sorts. Dan is survived by his 5 children Jessica (Patrick Robinson) Wadle, Alice (Deven) Clare, Loucinda (Aron Atkinson) Sheldon, Brenda (Shannae Riddle) Sheldon, and Danielle (Nick Kempher) Thrush; 11 grandchildren Kyla, Easton, Teagen, Shavell, Malakai, Katherine, Ayla, Baylee, Caity, Emily, and Hannah; sister Michelle (Thomas) Baker; niece Tiffany (Scott Austin) Baker; nephews James and T.J. (Myztiq Robinson) Baker Jr.; aunt Jackie (Dave Cowling) Thrush; and many great nieces and nephews. Preceding Dan are his parents, paternal grandparents Howard and Ena Mae Thrush, maternal grandparents Emma and William Seymour, sister Cindy Thrush, grandson Curtiss Wadle, granddaughter Jane Thrush, and great niece Isabella Baker. Services for Dan will be Tuesday, February 4 at 2 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home with Pastor Ryan Tice officiating. There will be visitation on Monday, February 3 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 29, 2020