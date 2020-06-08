Daniel "Farmer Dan" Howe
Daniel “Farmer Dan” Howe, age 61, of Marshall, Michigan, passed away on June 4, 2020 at his residence. He was born on February 13, 1959 in Alma, Michigan, the son of Dan and Margaret (Gruesbeck) Howe. Dan graduated from St. Louis High School in St. Louis, Michigan in 1977. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and the United States Army. He was employed as a slot technician at Soaring Eagle Casino for twenty five years and an original employee of FireKeepers Casino, retiring in 2017. Dan was a member of the Ford N Tractor Club, American Legion Post #79 in Marshall, Smith and Wesson Forum Member, and a life member of the NRA. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, tractor shows and traveling. He was also an avid gunsmith and motorcycle mechanic. He was especially proud of his Moto Guzzi motorcycle, originally purchased in 1972 by his father Dan. He was united in marriage on May 30, 2020 to Laura Diederich, she survives. Also surviving are his parents; Dan and Margaret Howe of Shepherd, MI., sons; Brad (Kristie) Howe of Lake City, MI., Michael (Anna Brown) Howe of Dallas, GA., daughter; Jessica (Matt) Irwin of Bay City, MI., sister; Kim Howe of Shepherd, MI., Cherie Howe of Eaton Rapids, MI., step sons; Nick and Rick, granddaughters; Paige and Chloe, and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 703 Capital Avenue SW, Battle Creek, MI. Private funeral services will be held, with interment at Fort Custer National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Dan’s memory to Disabled American Veterans. Condolences may be left for the cemetery at www.henryfuneralhome.org

Published in Morning Sun from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
June 7, 2020
Dan was a great friend and fine gentleman. We shared many interests -Ford Tractors, firearms, US Military, and bourbon. Semper Fi gunny, you will be missed and remembered.
Tim Daley
Friend
