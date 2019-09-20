Morning Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lux Funeral Home - St. Louis
228 W. Center
St. Louis, MI 48880
989-681-2982
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Mikek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel J. Mikek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel J. Mikek Obituary
Age 71, of St. Louis, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at his home. Dan was born October 14, 1947 at Smith Memorial Hospital in Alma, the son of Steve and Rose (Hrabal) Mikek. He graduated from St. Louis High School with the class of 1965. Dan married his high school sweet heart Margaret “Peggy” Fisher on November 5, 1966 in St. Louis. He was a lifelong farmer in Bethany Township. Dan dedicated his life to the Holstein Breed of cattle including many years watching his sons and grandchildren show at the county fair. He is survived by his wife Peggy, sons Matthew (Kristine) Mikek, Patrick (Melissa) Mikek, David (Leslie) Mikek, Robb (Jamie) Mikek, 9 grandchildren, 1 great grandson, brother James and several nieces and nephews. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, infant son Theodore and a brother Thomas Mikek. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 at 12pm at the St. Louis United Methodist Church with Pastor Terri Bentley officiating. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, St. Louis. Visitation will be held Monday from 10 am until time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Louis United Methodist Church or . Arrangements have entrusted to the care of the Lux Funeral Home, St. Louis. To view Dan’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lux Funeral Home - St. Louis
Download Now