Age 71, of St. Louis, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at his home. Dan was born October 14, 1947 at Smith Memorial Hospital in Alma, the son of Steve and Rose (Hrabal) Mikek. He graduated from St. Louis High School with the class of 1965. Dan married his high school sweet heart Margaret “Peggy” Fisher on November 5, 1966 in St. Louis. He was a lifelong farmer in Bethany Township. Dan dedicated his life to the Holstein Breed of cattle including many years watching his sons and grandchildren show at the county fair. He is survived by his wife Peggy, sons Matthew (Kristine) Mikek, Patrick (Melissa) Mikek, David (Leslie) Mikek, Robb (Jamie) Mikek, 9 grandchildren, 1 great grandson, brother James and several nieces and nephews. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, infant son Theodore and a brother Thomas Mikek. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 at 12pm at the St. Louis United Methodist Church with Pastor Terri Bentley officiating. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, St. Louis. Visitation will be held Monday from 10 am until time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Louis United Methodist Church or . Arrangements have entrusted to the care of the Lux Funeral Home, St. Louis. To view Dan’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 21, 2019