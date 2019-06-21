|
|
Daniel Reed Leonard, 56, of Alma, MI, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, at his home with his wife and daughter by his side. Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis, MI, on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 2:30 P.M., with Pastor Phil Maxwell officiating. Burial will take place at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Coe Township, MI. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home. Dan was born in Alma, MI on October 12, 1962, the son of Gary and Carol (Cawrse) Leonard. He graduated from St. Louis High School with the class of 1981. Dan married Kim Vroman on August 8, 2009, at their home. Dan was employed for 30 years at Air Liquide/Air Gas as a midwest supervisor/floxal reliability specialist. He was proud of his accomplishments at work and liked mentoring technicians. He enjoyed tractor pulling, motorcycles and boats. He liked fishing, gardening and being outdoors. Dan was a skilled craftsman and spent countless hours renovating their home. He loved his family and animals. He is survived by his wife Kim Leonard of Alma, MI; daughter Danylle and Gary Mavis of Grand Rapids, MI; parents Gary and Carol Leonard of St. Louis, MI; sister Lisa Leonard and George Jerry of St. Louis, MI; brother Brian and Mary Lou Leonard of Rockford, MI; nieces: Rachel and Sam Redman of Adrian, MI; Jennifer and Matt Johnson of Alma, MI; Brianna Leonard of Rockford, MI; nephew Jack Leonard of Rockford, MI; father and mother in law Philip and Christine Vroman of Rodney, MI; brother in law David Vroman of Troy, MI; and special aunt Sondra and Robert Gianettino of Lansing, MI. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Norman and Mildred Leonard, John “Jack” and Ella Cawrse and his beloved dog Lakota. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or Dalis to the Rescue, St. Louis, MI. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis, MI. Online condolences can be made at
Published in Morning Sun on June 22, 2019