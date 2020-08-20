Danny Manley, 82, of Vestaburg, went to be with the love of his life in heaven on Tuesday August 11, 2020, surrounded by family at Mid-Michigan Medical Center, Gratiot. He was born in Montcalm County, on January 11, 1938, the son of David Junior and Ivah May (Nelson) Manley. He attended Alma schools through 1956, when he left to join the U.S. Navy; stationed in Green Cove Springs. He later attended night school in St. Louis with his wife, where they earned their diplomas in June of 1970. He met Mary Manley in Alma schools when he was just 14 years old in 1952. They married in 1956. They had five children together and shared 62 years of marriage. He loved his family. They built their family home in Vestaburg in 1973. He loved his wife more than life itself and had been longing to be with her again for three long years. He had a long working career. Throughout his life he held many positions. He painted bridges on I-75 for Brown Brothers, drove gravel trains for Hollaway Sand and Gravel. He also drove truck for Michigan Chemical and Michigan Chloride Sales. He finally retired as a mechanic from Crawford Contracting, working alongside his eldest son, David. He and Mary loved sitting on the swing he built for them in front of their pond on their family property and watching the wildlife. They loved to travel, and have seen much of the United States. They particularly loved traveling to Pennsylvania. They were also members of the Vestaburg Church of Christ, and had many church gatherings at their home over the years. They enjoyed family gatherings. Any excuse to bring the family together at their home for a party and lots of good food, they found it. Anyone who entered their home instantly felt like a member of the family. He is survived by his brother, David Ray (Sandra) Manley; his children, David Manley, Cheryl (Tom) VanHorn, Danny (Karen) Manley, and Lynda (Amber) Orm; his grandchildren, Tonya Wrisley, Sarah Manley, Cassie VanHorn, Heidi Wrisley, Jennifer Taylor, Christopher (Mandy) Wrisley, Keith Dast, Thomas Anderson, Kevin Dast, Kara Anderson, and Katey Dast; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Sue (Phil) Wiles and Judy (Bob) Setzer; many nieces and nephews; many cousins; and a few close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, a brother, his wife, one daughter, and one daughter-in-law. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Seville Church of God. Pastor Bob Fall will be officiating. If you cannot attend the memorial service for whatever reason, but wish to, the church will be recording the service and uploading it to their YouTube channel: Seville Community. The video will be available for viewing a day or two after the service. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his family to assist with final expenses. The family is being served by Brigham Funeral Chapel in Edmore.



