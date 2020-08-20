1/1
Danny Manley
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Danny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Danny Manley, 82, of Vestaburg, went to be with the love of his life in heaven on Tuesday August 11, 2020, surrounded by family at Mid-Michigan Medical Center, Gratiot. He was born in Montcalm County, on January 11, 1938, the son of David Junior and Ivah May (Nelson) Manley. He attended Alma schools through 1956, when he left to join the U.S. Navy; stationed in Green Cove Springs. He later attended night school in St. Louis with his wife, where they earned their diplomas in June of 1970. He met Mary Manley in Alma schools when he was just 14 years old in 1952. They married in 1956. They had five children together and shared 62 years of marriage. He loved his family. They built their family home in Vestaburg in 1973. He loved his wife more than life itself and had been longing to be with her again for three long years. He had a long working career. Throughout his life he held many positions. He painted bridges on I-75 for Brown Brothers, drove gravel trains for Hollaway Sand and Gravel. He also drove truck for Michigan Chemical and Michigan Chloride Sales. He finally retired as a mechanic from Crawford Contracting, working alongside his eldest son, David. He and Mary loved sitting on the swing he built for them in front of their pond on their family property and watching the wildlife. They loved to travel, and have seen much of the United States. They particularly loved traveling to Pennsylvania. They were also members of the Vestaburg Church of Christ, and had many church gatherings at their home over the years. They enjoyed family gatherings. Any excuse to bring the family together at their home for a party and lots of good food, they found it. Anyone who entered their home instantly felt like a member of the family. He is survived by his brother, David Ray (Sandra) Manley; his children, David Manley, Cheryl (Tom) VanHorn, Danny (Karen) Manley, and Lynda (Amber) Orm; his grandchildren, Tonya Wrisley, Sarah Manley, Cassie VanHorn, Heidi Wrisley, Jennifer Taylor, Christopher (Mandy) Wrisley, Keith Dast, Thomas Anderson, Kevin Dast, Kara Anderson, and Katey Dast; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Sue (Phil) Wiles and Judy (Bob) Setzer; many nieces and nephews; many cousins; and a few close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, a brother, his wife, one daughter, and one daughter-in-law. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Seville Church of God. Pastor Bob Fall will be officiating. If you cannot attend the memorial service for whatever reason, but wish to, the church will be recording the service and uploading it to their YouTube channel: Seville Community. The video will be available for viewing a day or two after the service. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his family to assist with final expenses. The family is being served by Brigham Funeral Chapel in Edmore.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Seville Church of God
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brigham Funeral Chapel
413 W Gilson St
Edmore, MI 48829
989-427-5261
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by themorningsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved