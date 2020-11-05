Darcie Jo Swindlehurst, 46, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020, at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. She was born October 26, 1974, in Mt. Pleasant, daughter of Charles H. Swindlehurst and Mary Jo (Fisher) Swindlehurst. Darcie attended Shepherd High School with the class of 1993 and was employed by Central Asphalt. Described as a strong and independent woman, Darcie cared more for others than she did herself, and she was there when needed. She enjoyed traveling and was well known to have a passion for the care and wellbeing of animals. More than anything, Darcie was a loving and devoted mother who dearly loved her family. Darcie is survived by her three children, Jake Loomis, Jett Feltman, and Jenna Feltman, all of Mt. Pleasant; mother, Mary Jo Swindlehurst of Tucson, AZ; father, Charles Swindlehurst of Whittier, CA; brother, Jesse Swindlehurst of Tucson, AZ; sister, Keeley Swindlehurst of Mt. Pleasant; maternal grandfather, Ralph “Bud” (Virginia) Fisher of Mt. Pleasant; paternal grandmother, Genevieve Swindlehurst of Mt. Pleasant; aunt, Sue Ann (John) Giannotta of Palm Beach, FL; uncle, Bart (Linda Partlo) Swindlehurst of Mt. Pleasant; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Mary Ann Fisher; and paternal grandfather, James Swindlehurst. Darcie’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 9, at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home with Father Loren Kalinowski officiating. Cremation will follow with her ashes eventually being laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. and on Monday one hour prior to the service. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Humane Animal Treatment Society of Isabella County, 1105 S. Isabella Rd., Mt. Pleasant MI 48858. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit



