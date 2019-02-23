Home

Darlene Ann Gidley

Gidley, Darlene Ann, age 83, of Lake Isabella, formerly of Frankenmuth, died peacefully to be with her Lord on Wednesday February 20, 2019 at McLaren Bay Region. Funeral Services for Darlene will be held at Chapel of the Lakes Lutheran Church in Mecosta on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Will Hooper officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow the service at the church. Interment will take place on a later date at St. Lorenz Cemetery in Frankenmuth. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 26 from 4-7 p.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel in Mt. Pleasant and on Wednesday beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Chapel of the Lakes Lutheran Church or Special Olympics. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel and the church.You may view Darlene’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 24, 2019
