Darlene Kay “Manning” Logan, age 70, of Edmore passed away at her home on Thursday, September 3, 2020. She was born in Grand Rapids on August 5, 1950. Darlene was raised in the Grand Rapids and Remus areas. She attended GR-South High School and graduated from Chippewa Hills High School and went on to attend Montcalm Community College. She was employed at General Electric and Hitachi Magnetics in Edmore for over 30 years, working her way up to foreman, before retiring in 2003. She enjoyed traveling, cruising, shopping, crafts, karaoke, flower gardening, bowling and genealogy. She was a member of the Old Settlers Reunion Association, a Women’s Bowling and Mixed Bowling League in Blanchard and various other service organizations. More than anything Darlene loved her family and friends and cherished the times they spent together. Darlene is survived by her children, Marcy (Adam) Dailey of McBride, Allen Manning II of Morley, Kim Wilcox of Morley, Scott Manning of Washington, MI, Denise (Andrew) Sullivan of Lansing, Diana Conn of Lansing, Dana (John) Reis of Saginaw, and Danial Logan of Lansing; her grandchildren, Jonathan, Tyler, Justin, Kirstin, Joshua, Kyle, Renee, Jenna, Elizabeth, David, Tellecio, Ezekiel, Andrew and Emiliano; 9 great-grandchildren; her special aunt, Helen Johnson Morgan; her brothers and sisters, Ronald (Susan) Johnson, Diane Reyes, Donna Hicks, Teresa Johnson, William Dean, Joyce Keels, and Matt Reyes; her best friend, Patty Larsen; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her former husbands, Allen “AJ” Manning and William Logan; her parents Leverette and Helen Johnson; and her brothers and sisters, Donald Johnson, Merlyn and Madeline Manning, Margene Dean, Nora Cummings and Betty Jones. Funeral Services for Darlene will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Brigham Funeral Chapel in Lakeview, with Pastor Scott Manning officiating. The family will greet friends on Tuesday, September 8, from 4:00-7:00 PM at the funeral chapel. Contributions may be directed to the family to be used for a scholarship fund in Darlene’s honor. Condolences to the family can be made by utilizing the guestbook at www.brighamfuneralchapel.com