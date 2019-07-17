|
|
Daryl C. Schultheiss, age 71 of St. Louis Michigan, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Mercy Hospice in Fort Smith, Arkansas. He is survived by his wife Rosario Nolasco-Schultheiss of Van Buren, AR; younger brother Loren Schultheiss and wife Beth Schultheiss of Bella Vista, Arkansas; daughter and son and their partners: Michelle and William Hester of Florence, SC, Brent Schultheiss and fiancée Ashley Olsen of Mountainburg, Arkansas; grandchildren Alexis and William Hester of Florence, SC; and step children Christopher Bell of Springfield, MO, and Joseph Bell of Fayetteville, AR. He was preceded in death by first wife Tamrah (Tammy) Schultheiss. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to the UAFS Foundation – World Languages Department - Study Abroad Scholarship Fund, 5210 Grand Avenue, Fort Smith, AR 72904. Cremation under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, Fort Smith. To place an online tribute, go to: www.lewisfuneralchapel.com
Published in Morning Sun on July 21, 2019