David Allen Million

Pittsburg - David Allen Million, 62, of Pittsburg, Kansas, died at his home suddenly on November 2, 2020 at his home.

There has been a change with service times; Funeral services will be held at 2 PM., Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Pittsburg, KS with Pastor Jim Sukraw officiating. Burial will follow at the Highland Park Cemetery.

Family will receive friends prior to the service at 1 PM at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Pittsburg, KS.



