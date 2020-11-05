1/
David Allen Million
David Allen Million
Pittsburg - David Allen Million, 62, of Pittsburg, Kansas, died at his home suddenly on November 2, 2020 at his home.
There has been a change with service times; Funeral services will be held at 2 PM., Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Pittsburg, KS with Pastor Jim Sukraw officiating. Burial will follow at the Highland Park Cemetery.
Family will receive friends prior to the service at 1 PM at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Pittsburg, KS.

Published in Morning Sun from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
