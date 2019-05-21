|
|
David Clair Brasington 59 of 9350 Cherokee Dr. New Port Richey Fl. Passed away 3/16/19 in Pasco County Florida. He loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycles. David had many friends and could make conversations with anyone, anywhere, anytime. David had a photographic memory of the past. David was born July 30th, 1959, the 6th child to Jesse Clair Brasington and Norma Vada (Hayward) Brasington in Mt Pleasant, Michigan. They lived at 605 N. Harris Street on the west side. He went to Ganiard School there. In 1970 the family moved back to the family farm at 412 Battle Rd .,Farwell, Michigan, Gilmore Township. He graduated from Farwell High School. David then joined the Navy August 19th, 1977 for 4 years. He is preceded in death by wife Tonya Romanek and survived by four children and seven grandchildren. Tim Johnson in New Mexico, Ashley Daily, Zachary Brasington, and Loren Parker all in Kentucky. David is also survived by his parents, Jesse and Norma Brasington, and siblings, Barry, wife Nancy Brasington, Michael, wife Sandra Brasington, Roxie, husband Fred Prout, Jon Brasington, and Randy (Amos) Brasington and Sue. David was cremated and his ashes will be buried in the family plot Gilmore Township Cemetary in June. A memorial service will be held at the Eagles Club F.O.E. 3761 in Lake on June 8th from 3 to 5 PM.
Published in Morning Sun on May 22, 2019