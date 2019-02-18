Matthews, David Eugene, age 79, of Weidman, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at McLaren Central Michigan. A Memorial Service for David will take place on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Church of the Nazarene in Weidman with Pastor Matt Gunderman officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. A luncheon will be held immediately following the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made Cleveland Clinic, PO Box 931517, Cleveland OH, 44193-1655. David was born August 26, 1939, in Isabella County, the son of Norbert and Lorraine (Doll) Matthews. He graduated from Beal City High School with the class of 1958. David worked for the oil industry for Nicor Drilling for 20 years, and Wayne Dalton as a truck driver for 10 years. He was a proud member of the NRA, and a member of the Weidman Church of the Nazarene. David was an avid gun collector, loved hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. He was an amazing gardener. David is survived by his children: Kimberly (Alan) Cook of Lake Isabella, Tony (Kathy) Matthews of Big Rapids, Patricia Goetz of Bridgeport, and Wendy Matthews of Mancelona; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brother Glen (Carol) Matthews of Beal City; and sisters Donna (Fred) Grady of Canadian Lakes and Della (Mike) Oberlin of Blanchard. David was preceded in death by his parents and an infant daughter Tammy Matthews on April 27, 1962. View David’s obituary and send a condolence to the family at Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary