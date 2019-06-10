|
Meyer, Dr. David Gary, age 85, of Alma, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019 at his home with family by his side. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11 am at the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, with a luncheon following. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Gary’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit
Published in Morning Sun on June 16, 2019