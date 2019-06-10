Morning Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home - Alma
531 N State St.
Alma, MI 48801
989-463-8970
Resources
More Obituaries for David Meyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. David Gary Meyer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dr. David Gary Meyer Obituary
Meyer, Dr. David Gary, age 85, of Alma, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019 at his home with family by his side. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11 am at the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, with a luncheon following. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Gary’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit
Published in Morning Sun on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home - Alma
Download Now