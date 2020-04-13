|
|
age 60, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Green Acres in Mt. Pleasant after many years of battling Parkinson’s disease. Arrangements are being handled by Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be planned at a later date. A lifelong resident of Mt. Pleasant, David was born on September 12, 1959, to Ivan and Gladys (Petoskey) Gillespie, the youngest of nine children. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Janice Cotter, a brother-in-law, David Wilkins and a nephew, Michael Gillespie. David was a devoted and loving father, grandfather, brother and friend. He is survived by two daughters: Jessica (Ron) Kino along with 3 beautiful granddaughters: Astara, Amabel and Anika of Bellingham, WA and Kelly (Daniel) Walker of Grand Rapids, MI. Also surviving are four brothers: Dale (LaDonna) Gillespie, Jerry Gillespie, Ken (Luann) Gillespie, Jim (Karen) Gillespie and three sisters: Sharon Wilkins, Rosie (Dave) Ebbinghaus and Shirley (Rocky) Koons, brother-in-law Bob Cotter and numerous nieces and nephews. David graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School and Central Michigan University. He was employed at Isabella Bank for 37 years, beginning as a co-op student in high school and proudly retiring as a Vice-President in Commercial Loans. David was an avid golfer and enjoyed all types of sports. He was a life-long fan of all Detroit and Michigan sports teams. The family would like to express our heartfelt thanks for the wonderful care he was given by the staff at Green Acres of Mt. Pleasant and Elara Hospice. Memorial contributions may be made to The Michigan Parkinson’s Foundation or a charity of your choosing c/o Clark Family Funeral Chapel. You may view David’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 14, 2020