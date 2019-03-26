Resources More Obituaries for David Densmore Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David H. Densmore

Obituary Condolences Flowers Densmore, David H. our kind and loving father and grandfather, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at his home. He was 65 years old. A celebration of his life will be held Monday, April 1st, at 1:00 PM, at Janowicz Family Funeral Home in Remus, with pastor Dar Blanshan officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday afternoon from 2 PM to 4 PM, and again on Monday from Noon to the time of service. David was born November 25, 1953 in Edmore, MI, the son of Robert and Ethel (Wallace) Densmore. He met Donna McLellan at the age of 15, and knew right then that he would one day marry her. After they were married on December 15, 1973, the two grew their family to include two children. The two spent 37 years together before Donna’s sudden passing in 2010. David was a Michigan State fan to his core, and enjoyed watching them play basketball and football. He loved fishing and hunting in his earlier years. John Wayne movies were his favorites and he liked to read cookbooks (which made him a great cook). He had a sweet tooth for Snickers, Sour Jelly Beans and Cashews. David was described as a strict, kind and a gentleman who could be a little clumsy and accident prone. He loved kids and his granddaughter, Alivia, was the light of his world. He worked construction for 30 years and belonged to Iron Workers Local 25, and was a member of the Eagles in Mt. Pleasant. David did nothing in moderation; he cooked big, gardened big, and lived life big. He loved being at Tubbs Lake and living his life to the fullest the last 9 years. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Thomas Densmore, and Jody (Matt) Thompson; granddaughter, Alivia Thompson; sisters, Barb (Dennis) Onstott and Marilyn (Bill) Griffith; girlfriend, Gerlynn Dobbrastine and her children, Ryan (wife Kristina and son Miles) McCormick and Corey McCormick; numerous beloved brothers and sisters-in-law, and many special nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Donna. Those desiring may direct memorial contributions to the Isabella Soup Kitchen in lieu of flowers. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Friends may share a memory with the family at the funeral home or online at Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries