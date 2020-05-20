David Harrison
age 79, of Mt. Pleasant, MI., passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his home. He had advanced cancer. Cremation has taken place. Dave's service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Mt. Pleasant when we are allowed to join together to celebrate Dave's life. The date will be announced. Memorial contributions (in place of flowers) may be made to First Presbyterian Church. Dave was born February 26, 1941 in Chicago Heights IL. He was married to Jan Harrison May 23, 2016. Dave was one to live his life to the fullest. He liked fast cars (he raced professionally) motorcycles (he rode with a club), and planes. He learned to fly when he was 16 and held a license to fly most private planes and helicopters. This led to a lifelong love of flying when he was not in the air he was making and flying models of airplanes and drones. He was also an active ham radio operator who enjoyed speaking to people all over the world. Dave held advanced degrees in engineering, automation and robotics he was an automation robotic engineer for the international company of Innophos. Dave took great pride in having worked in every continent in the world. Dave is survived by his wife, Jan Harrison, his son, Michael (Sue) Harrison, his daughters, Lori (John) Romero and Melissa (Kevin) Richard, step-sons, Jeff (Jennifer) Allyn and Mark (Maryjo) Cox, grandchildren, Robert Harrison, Amanda Harrison, Connor Allyn, Madison Allyn, Sarah Cox and Liam Cox, and great-granddaughter, Aurora Tucker, Dave was preceded in death by his parents, David and Isabelle Harrison, sister, Sharon Harrison Manwaring, son, Tracy Harrison, daughter, Julia Harrison and nephew, Bret Manwaring. You may view Dave’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at

Published in Morning Sun from May 20 to May 24, 2020.
