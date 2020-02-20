|
Longtime Mt. Pleasant businessman David John Stanton slipped away from his loved ones and peacefully ended his several-year battle with illness on February 11, 2020 at the age of 71. He left us to be with his loving mother, Anna Jean, and father, William John, who preceded him in death. He left behind two children, Amy Lynn and Matthew John (Stacie) Stanton, his beloved sister Susan Jean and brother-in-law Carlton Floyd Slater, six grandchildren (Mckenzie “Max”, Dagny, David, and Amelia Hagerstrom and Madison and Ethan Stanton), two nephews and a niece (Jeff, Kathie, and Steve) whom he loved as his own children, many grand-nieces and nephews, and his dear friends and caregivers Leslie and Lonnie Schafer. Dave was born in Saginaw, Mich. and graduated from Bridgeport High School. He earned an associate’s degree in business from Delta College and served in the U.S. ARMY Reserve for six years. Many in the Mt. Pleasant and Clare communities knew him as an owner of Mt. Pleasant and Clare Tire and then Metro 25 Car Care Center. He spent his career devoted to growing his small business with a commitment to earning his community’s trust. Dave was an animal lover and rescuer. He also loved the outdoors and gave generously to those in his community who needed help. He will be remembered by all of us for his laugh, the joy he got from throwing his loved ones into lakes, and his willingness to help a friend or an injured animal without giving it a second thought. Dave’s family will celebrate his life privately, per his wishes. He hoped others wishing to commemorate him would consider contributions to the American Alzheimer’s Association or the U.S. Humane Society. We will miss him. To view David's obituary online or send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 23, 2020