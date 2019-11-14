|
|
David Sharrar, 80, of Beal City, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Woodland Hospice with family by his side. A Funeral Mass for Dave will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 19, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church with Father Thomas Held as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the Beal City Knights of Columbus Hall. The family will receive friends in the gathering room of the church on Monday from 3:00-7:30 p.m. with the Vigil beginning at 7:30 p.m. Visitation continues Tuesday one hour prior to Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Church or School. Envelopes will be available at the church or at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home. Dave was born September 29, 1939, in St. Louis, Michigan, son of the late Jack E. and Hildegard J. (Nartker) Sharrar. A 1957 graduate of Shepherd High School, Dave enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served from 1957-1960. On November 30, 1963, he married Marcella Thielen at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Beal City. He owned and operated Jack’s Shell Service on High and Mission Streets in Mt. Pleasant until the early 1980’s. He worked for The Delfield Company as a metal finisher, retiring after 20 years. In his retirement he worked for the grounds crew at Bucks Run. Dave is survived by his wife Marcella; four sons, Joe (Sandy), Brian (Denise), Randy (Pam), and Tom (Amy); grandchildren, Mike (Shannon), Justin, Josh, Ashley, Karlee, Kollin, Cole, and Drew; great grandchildren, Mattison, Alayna, and Kennedy; brother, Doug (Diane); and in-laws, Joan Thielen, Joe Thielen, Mary Judge, Don and Joan Thielen, Rodger and Kate Whiting, Rich Thielen, and Cyndi Thielen. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Matthew; and in-laws, Betty and Bruce Woodbury, Jerry Thielen, Renee Thielen, Jim Judge, and John Thielen. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 15, 2019