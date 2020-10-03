1/1
David Owen Knopp
age 85, of Oil City passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. Funeral Services for David will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, October 7, at 12 noon with Pastor Gene Haymaker officiating. Interment will take place in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. If unable to attend, family and friends are invited to join the services via a live broadcast on Wednesday at 12 noon. To do so, please visit the webcasting link at David’s Book of Memories at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralchapel. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 6, from 7-9 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Visitation will continue the day of the service from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. All guests are requested to please wear a mask and continue social distancing. Memorial contributions may be made to the Maranatha Baptist Church. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. David was born on October 21, 1934, in Breckenridge, the son of Owen and Bertha Knopp. He married Janet Ann Heigley on September 29, 1956, at the Chippewa Baptist Church. He worked for the Dow Chemical Co. for 23 years. David and Janet owned the Village Grocery in Oil City for 17 years. After his retirement, he worked together with his son Brian every day at Little Town Auto Sales. He was a member of the Maranatha Baptist Church. David was very proud to serve as a deacon at both Chippewa Baptist and Maranatha Baptist Churches. He loved camping, fishing, watching sports, especially baseball. David is survived by his children, Gregory Knopp of Oil City, Brian (Deanna) Knopp of Oil City, and Rhonda (Jim Cotter) Knopp of Oil City; grandchildren, Leslie (Sean) Moes, Bridgett Knopp, Elissa Knopp, David (Amie) Knopp, Julie (Corey) Williams, Brittany Knopp, Austin (Caitlyn) Musselman, Myah (Chas) Luckett, and Leah Musselman; great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Savanna, Brennan, Carter, Dylan, Isabel, Reagan, Bryan, and Conner; sister, Willa Jean Schritchfield of MO; and several nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Janet, on September 27, 2020; son, Dennis; parents; and brother, Wayne. You may view David’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at

Published in Morning Sun from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
