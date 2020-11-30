Age 62, of Alma passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at Mid-Michigan Medical Center-Gratiot. He was born October 17, 1958 in Arcada Township, Gratiot County the son of Floyd and Betty (Day) Friend. He married Shellie Lynn Yarger on October 24, 2014. David worked for many years at Contech, before working at IAC. He enjoyed going to auctions sales and collecting things. He especially loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. David is survived by four children, Kelly (Phillip) Priest, Heather Friend, April (Adam Hoberek) Friend, Bryan (Jesse) Friend; three step-children, Nick (Arese) Bovee, Courtney Bovee, McKenzie Bovee; ten grandchildren; and his siblings, Terry (Kim), Lenny (Bev), Denny (Doris), Paula, Susie, Sharon, Cindy and Cecile. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Linda, Barbara, Bernice, James and Larry. Per David’s wishes, cremation has taken place with memorial services to be held at a later date. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the family to help with funeral expenses. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view David’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com