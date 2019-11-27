Home

Deanna Lynn (Wright) Blair

Age 46, of Indian Trail, North Carolina formerly of Merrill went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Mid-Michigan Medical Center-Midland. She was born September 16, 1973 in Alma the daughter of David and Jeanene (Eckelbarger) Wright. She was a 1992 graduate of Merrill High School and married Scott Blair on September 18, 1993 in Merrill. Deanna was a faithful and devoted Christian. She was currently a member of Southbrook Community Church in Weddington, NC. She had been teaching pre-school at Southbrook for the past 12 years and she was affectionately known by her beloved students as Ms. DeeDee. Deanna was an ever-devoted mother and enjoyed singing. She was an advocate for the and was a supporter of Adoption Awareness. Deanna is survived by her husband of 26 years, Scott Blair; her children, Noah, Hannah and Faith Blair all of North Carolina; her parents, David and Jeanene Wright of Ithaca; a sister, Donna (Mark) Thompson of Harrison; a brother, David (Jodi) Wright of Las Vegas, Nevada; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 3 pm at Lux and Whiting Funeral Chapel, 156 W. Saginaw, Breckenridge with Pastors Ken Blair and Brad Harris officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 29th from 4-8 pm and again on Saturday from 2 pm until the time of services at the funeral home. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to the . To view Deanna’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 29, 2019
