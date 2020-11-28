1/
Deborah Buesking
1949 - 2020
Deborah Buesking, age 71 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, formerly of Lake George, Michigan, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was born in Clare, MI and was a daughter of the late Robert and Shirley Doherty Querback. Survivors include her three children, Michele Karban and husband Robert, Tracy Ferris, and Mark Curtiss, all of Murfreesboro; brothers, Bob Querback and wife Val of Saginaw, MI, Tim Doherty and wife Doris of Midland, MI; a sister, Marsha Trpcevski and husband John of Sterling Heights, MI; a granddaughter, Morgan Ferris of Rockvale, TN; and a host of other loving family and friends. Deborah was a member of the Catholic faith and retired as an accounting and benefits clerk with Isabella County in Mt. Pleasant, MI after 23 years of service. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapels and a service will be held at a later date. An online guestbook is available for the Buesking family at:

Published in Morning Sun from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel - Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro
1488 Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615-893-5151
Memories & Condolences
November 28, 2020
Sending much love to such a sweet family. We are so sorry for your loss.
Sarah, Gabriel and Nora Brown
Friend
November 25, 2020
Deb was such a great friend. I will surely miss talking and laughing with her. I loved her like a sister ❤ We had many great times at the road commission conferences and then in our retirement years. Rest In Peace my friend!
Betty Schumacher
Friend
November 25, 2020
First my most sincere regards to her children. I am Debbies last remaining Aunt as the youngest daughter of Mike and Hazel Doherty and sister to Debbies mother. I have to say that Deb was a great person. She took good care of her mother in her senior years and has done a great job in raising her children. I am only 3-1/2 Years older than Deb and can remember such fun at Lake George as we were growing up. In our family Debbie was our true proof of our Irish heritage. She had the most beautiful red hair, not burning red like others in the family but a gorgeous soft red with a few freckles but not to many. I am so happy that she moved there to be close to her children. The last several years must have created many wonderful memories for all of you. Wish I could be there to give you all a greate big hug and to say goodby to her in person. Loved her much...... Ps: Kids please keep in touch with your loving family hear in Cold Michigan
Geraldine Huntoon
Family
November 24, 2020
Tracy ,mark and Michelle sorry for your lost. She was an amazing lady and I will cherish the memories I have of her. Love to you all and God Bless.
Tammy Bross
Friend
November 24, 2020
Michele, Tracey & Mark
I'm so sorry for your loss. Such a beautuful soul. Love you guys❤
Michelle Fitzpatrick
Family
November 24, 2020
"I know for certain that we never lose the people we love, even to death. They continue to participate in every act, thought and decision we make. Their love leaves an indelible imprint in our memories. We find comfort in knowing that our lives have been enriched by having shared their love." – Leo Buscaglia

May you find comfort in your loving memories, strength in the support of those who care, and hope in each new day.

Love you all❤
Shelly Fitzpatrick & Family
Michelle Fitzpatrick
Family
